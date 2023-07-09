Woman in serious condition following collision on 17 Avenue
Police are investigating after a collision at 17 Avenue and 45 Street S.W. left a woman with serious injuries.
At about 11:20 a.m. Saturday, police believe a 2004 Honda Accord, driven by a woman in her 20s, turned left off of 17 Avenue onto southbound 45 Street S.W.
At the same time, a 2018 Volkswagen Golf driven by a woman in her 80s was travelling east on 17 Avenue, approaching 45 St S.W.
Police say the Honda hit the front of the Volkswagen.
The driver and two passengers in the Honda weren't injured and remained on scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Speed and alcohol weren't considered factors, added police.
The intersection of 17 Avenue and 45 Street, which was closed for a period of time while police investigated, has since reopened.
��ROAD OPEN��
The intersection of 17th Avenue and 45th Street S.W. is now open. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/c1zyVp5jt2
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
