Woman in unstable condition after being hit by vehicle: police

A woman is in unstable condition in hospital after she was hit by a vehicle overnight Tuesday on Main Street, according to police.

The collision happened in the 800 block around 12:20 a.m. and investigators remain on scene.

Police said the woman was initially transported to hospital in stable condition, but her condition worsened.

Northbound traffic is blocked between Higgins and Euclid as the investigation continues, with police saying drivers should plan accordingly.

The driver of the vehicle did remain at the site of the crash to talk to officers.

- This is a developing story. More details to come.