Woman in wheelchair hospitalized after being struck by impaired driver: Winnipeg police

A 46-year-old man from the R.M. of St. Andrews is facing impaired driving charges after a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car late Wednesday night.

According to police, an officer came across the crash on Main Street and Inkster Boulevard at 8:59 p.m.

The crash involved a woman in her 50s, who was in a wheelchair, and a vehicle. The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she remains, but has been stabilized.

Roads were closed until Thursday morning as officers investigated the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was placed under arrest. He is facing charges of operation of a conveyance while impaired and failing to provide a breath sample. He was released on an appearance notice.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Officers continue to investigate the crash, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to call investigators at 204-986-7085 or 204-786-8477.