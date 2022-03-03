Woman in wheelchair randomly attacked in downtown Winnipeg skywalk: police
A woman using portable oxygen and travelling in a motorized wheelchair was attacked in the skywalk system in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday.
The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. in the skywalk near the Canada Life Centre and Cityplace entrance.
According to police, the woman, who is in her 70s, was travelling through the skywalk when a man – who was unknown to the victim – attacked her from behind. Officers said she was punched in the face, causing injury and breaking her glasses.
Security interrupted the assault and contacted police, but the suspect ran away.
Police officers searched the area and found the suspect walking in Cityplace.
A 28-year-old man is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm. He was released on an undertaking. None of the charges against the suspect have been proven in court.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
