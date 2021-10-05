Woman, infant hit by SUV in Yarmouth, N.S.: RCMP

Police in Yarmouth are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian accident involving two women in their 30s and a one-year-old infant.

Yarmouth Town RCMP says around 8 a.m. Monday, police were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

When they attended the scene, police say they determined that a white SUV was travelling on Herrington Ave. when it collided with two pedestrians.

The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old woman from Yarmouth, was uninjured.

The pedestrians, a 35-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant, both from Yarmouth, suffered injuries and were taken to local hospital by ambulance, according to the police report.

The infant was later airlifted to a hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight as a precautionary measure.

Police say the investigation has determined environmental factors were the cause of the collision and no charges will be laid.

The investigation has been concluded.