iHeartRadio

Woman injured after being hit by car in Bradford

South Simcoe Police sign. (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)

Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Bradford Wednesday.

South Simcoe Police closed Marshview Boulevard between Simcoe Road and Holland Street for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Police say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

12