Woman injured after being pushed onto tracks at Toronto subway station
A woman was injured when she was pushed onto the subway tracks and hit by a train at a downtown TTC station Sunday evening, Toronto police said.
The incident happened at Yonge Station just after 9 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the woman conscious and breathing, police said.
She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Police said they are looking for a female suspect who fled the station and was last seen west on Bloor Street.
She was wearing a pink or grey hat, a puffy black jacket, a grey hoodie, black pants and carrying a red bag.
It is unclear why the suspect pushed the woman.
The incident prompted the TTC to suspend subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations. Trains on Line 1 were also bypassing Bloor-Yonge Station due to the incident.
Regular service resumed on both subway lines just after 11 p.m.
