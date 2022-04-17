Woman injured after being pushed onto tracks at Toronto subway station

A woman was injured when she was pushed onto the subway tracks and hit by a train at a downtown TTC station Sunday evening, Toronto police said.

The incident happened at Yonge Station just after 9 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the woman conscious and breathing, police said.

She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police said they are looking for a female suspect who fled the station and was last seen west on Bloor Street.

She was wearing a pink or grey hat, a puffy black jacket, a grey hoodie, black pants and carrying a red bag.

It is unclear why the suspect pushed the woman.

The incident prompted the TTC to suspend subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations. Trains on Line 1 were also bypassing Bloor-Yonge Station due to the incident.

Regular service resumed on both subway lines just after 11 p.m.