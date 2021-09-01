Woman injured after car crash with semi on Highway 41 east of Saskatoon
Saskatoon police say a 53-year-old woman is in hospital after her car collided with a semi east of Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the collision on Highway 41 between Llewellyn and Blackley Road at about 4:15 p.m.
According to a news release, the woman's vehicle crossed the centre line into the path of a semi loaded with steel.
The driver of the semi quickly responded, avoiding a head-on collision. However, the car sideswiped the trailer, causing "severe damage," police said.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said crews extricated one person from a vehicle.
Traffic was blocked near the scene, but the highway has since reopened.
Police said impairment was not a factor in the collision.
This is the second serious collision on Highway 41 this week. On Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision with a semi-truck at the Highway 41 and Highway 5 intersection.
Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.
-
Ontario COVID-19 vaccine appointments double after province announces passport programOntario officials say vaccine appointments have more than doubled in the last 24 hours after the province announced a certification program making it mandatory to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to gain access to select non-essential services.
-
Anti-vaccine protester spat at Nanaimo nurse, RCMP sayA health-care worker on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic was spat at by someone protesting B.C.’s planned vaccine card Wednesday, according to Nanaimo RCMP.
-
Windsor man facing charges after police seize $86K in cocaineA 32-year-old Windsor man is facing drug charges after police seized $86,000 worth of cocaine.
-
Toronto police make 'needle-in-a-haystack' discovery, find missing man's remains in landfillToronto police officers scouring a gigantic city dump for months have found the remains of Nathaniel Brettell, CTV News Toronto has learned — a needle-in-a-haystack find that has given his family peace and could give an ongoing murder case a shot in the arm.
-
'it’s just bonkers': Saskatoon car rental company faces increased demandThe demand for rental vehicles has gone up significantly as COVID-19 restrictions have eased across Canada, and one Saskatoon car rental company says it’s feeling the heat.
-
Group urges long weekend safety after 20-year-drowning record brokenThe Alberta and Northwest Territories branch of the Lifesaving Society says the 2021 summer has been one of the deadliest in terms of drownings.
-
Robbery suspect arrested after punching store clerk in face, New Westminster police sayA man has been arrested after he allegedly punched a retail store clerk in the face before fleeing the scene without paying for his merchandise.
-
Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Ottawa not fast enough as province faces fourth wave of pandemic, top doctor saysOttawa's medical officer of health says COVID-19 vaccination policies, masking policies and limiting social contacts will help Ottawa combat the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-