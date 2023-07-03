Woman injured after falling down embankment in Blackburn Hamlet

Ottawa paramedics say a woman in her 20s is in serious but stable condition after falling down an embankment in Blackburn Hamlet.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday near Innes Road and Pépin Court.

The Ottawa Fire Service rope rescue team was called in to help get the woman up after she fell about 7.5 metres down a rocky ledge.

Crews managed to get her out of the ravine by 2:45 p.m. Paramedics then took her to hospital.