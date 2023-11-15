Woman injured after stabbing in ByWard Market
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
William Eltherington
The Ottawa Police Service is responding to reports of a stabbing that injured one person in the ByWard Market.
Police say they responded to a call reporting an "assault with a weapon" at the corner of Cumberland and Clarence Streets at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Ottawa Paramedics said they responded to a call for service and found a woman with stab wounds.
The woman refused treatment and walked away against medical advice.
There are no details on any arrests at this time and the situation is ongoing.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near futureFormer Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
-
Toronto, one of Canada's loneliest cities – findings from the 2023 Vital Signs Report releasedToronto could be one of the loneliest cities in Canada with nearly four out of 10 residents now reporting having the feeling three or four days a week, a new report suggests.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.