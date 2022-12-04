Woman injured by flying truck wheel on Highway 401 south of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was injured Sunday morning when her vehicle was struck by the wheel of a tractor trailer that came loose on Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott.

The 23-year-old woman from Ottawa was driving in the westbound lanes when, at around 10:34 a.m. Sunday, her vehicle was hit by the wheel of an eastbound tractor trailer, an OPP spokesperson said.

A tweet shows damage to the driver’s side of the car.

#GrenvilleOPP and @ONtransport investigating another wheel-off incident on #Hwy401 in @AugustaTownship. Road reopened. Injuries sustained but not life-threatening. Commercial drivers: remember your pre-trip inspection! #Charged ^jpm pic.twitter.com/1mqQ5e5e5W

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the tractor trailer was pulled from the road for a formal inspection.

OPP Const. Annie Collins told CTV News the driver has been charged with failure to do an inspection and driving an unsafe motor vehicle.

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Prescott and Brockville were briefly closed Sunday morning but they have since reopened.

Last week, police responded to a collision on Highway 7 that they said was caused when a newly-installed winter tire came loose because the wheel had not been properly retorqued after the tire change.

--With files from CTV's Dave Charbonneau.