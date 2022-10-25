Woman injured by off-duty police dog, EPS investigating
A woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an off-duty Edmonton Police Service dog.
The confrontation happened on Sunday between an EPS human remains detection dog (HRDD), and a woman and her dog.
According to a spokesperson for EPS, the woman suffered minor injuries and her dog was not injured.
The police dog is being evaluated for potential injuries.
The spokesperson added the dog’s handler immediately reported the incident, which remains under investigation.
The EPS HRRD is not trained in suspect apprehension. Its duties include searching for odours associated with human decomposition, usually related to missing persons cases, or locating evidence from a criminal event, EPS said.
The dog remains on active duty.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has confirmed it is not investigating the incident.
-
Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canadian population in 2021The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices predicted to jump back over $2/LDrivers in Metro Vancouver may notice a price jump at the pumps Thursday as they're predicted to go above $2 per litre.
-
B.C. to make announcement on Indigenous child and family welfareB.C. is scheduled to make an announcement on Indigenous child and family welfare in the province Wednesday.
-
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba expected to vote in new leader of advocacy groupFirst Nations chiefs in Manitoba are expected to vote in a new leader of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs today after the organization removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova ScotiaPeople aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
-
Timmins police looking for arson suspectTimmins police are looking for help with identifying someone in connection to a suspicious shed fire.
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in ManitobaMonthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Flu shot appointments open for Toronto residentsAppointments are now open for Toronto residents to book their free flu vaccinations.