Woman injured during robbery after man threatens her with knife, uses bear spray: Kelowna RCMP

A woman was taken to hospital in Kelowna, B.C., Tuesday after she was injured during a robbery involving a knife and bear spray.

Mounties said in a news release they were called at about 5:15 p.m. about a robbery on Highway 97 near McCurdy Road.

A woman was sitting in her car in a parking lot when a man opened her passenger door and demanded her belongings while threatening her with a knife, police said. During a struggle, the woman was injured and the suspect sprayed bear spray inside the car before running away.

Police said the woman got help from a local business in the area until officers and paramedics arrived. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Mounties said they searched the area for the suspect using police dogs, but they couldn't find him. He's described as having a dark complexion and being 5'11" tall. Police said the suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black medical-style mask at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP's robbery unit at 250-762-3300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.