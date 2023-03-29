Woman injured in Adelaide Street North fire succumbs to injuries, police say

A woman who sustained critical injuries earlier this month during an east London, Ont. apartment fire has died from her injuries, London police said on Wednesday.

According to the London Police Service, on March 24 at approximately 1:20 a.m., London police and the London Fire Department responded to 571 Adelaide Street N., just south of Central Avenue, for a report of a fire.

A woman, believed to be the lone occupant of the unit, was removed from the three-storey unit walk-up by fire crews.

"Crews were able to get in, do a search, and rescue one individual,” Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told CTV News London’s Gerry Dewan at the time. “They were able to hand them over to Middlesex-London Paramedic Services for care and transport to [Victoria] hospital."

On Wednesday, London police issued an update that the woman had succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play.

Apartment tenants who knew the woman spoke to CTV News London after the fire, and said they were familiar with the woman, and admitted she sometimes had erratic behaviour.

"She, sort of, knocks on everyone’s doors, especially newcomers who move in. Just strange acts, you know, and requests and things like that," said Leita Saysombath.

Saysombath said some people have complained, but most were understanding, "I know there were a few outcries here and there. You know how everything is; it's always that [Genovese] effect, the bystander effect, but everyone tries their best to help."

Another neighbour said the woman would sometimes let her cat roam the halls. The man, who did not want to be identified, said he retrieved a cat from the smoke-filled hallway and handed it over to fire crews as he fled the building.

London fire crews said one cat did perish in the blaze.

Shewell said crews were able to get the fire out within half-an-hour of arriving, but admits apartment unit fires can be challenging.

"There's a very heavy fire-load in these type of apartments, and small areas for our crews to work in. Generally there is a lot of stuff, combustible stuff, and that makes it very difficult to fight," said Shewell.

Police said the identity of the woman will not be released.

— With files from CTV News London’s Gerry Dewan