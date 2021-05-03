Woman injured in alleged hammer attack at Victoria park

Victoria police say a man has been arrested after an alleged assault against a woman with a hammer in Irving Park.

The incident was first reported as a loud verbal argument around 9:45 a.m. Monday, say police. As officers were heading to the scene, police say they were told that the altercation had escalated.

Reports were that a man had destroyed a woman's tent with a baseball bat, then turned on the victim and assaulted her with a hammer, say police.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect in his own tent at the park in the 200-block of Menzies Street. He was then taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Meanwhile, paramedics arrived at the park and treated the victim at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, according to VicPD.

Investigators say they do not believe the incident was related to intimate partner violence.

The suspect now faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon, breach of probation and breach of a release order.

The man, 48, has a lengthy criminal history, according to VicPD, including more than 50 criminal convictions.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.