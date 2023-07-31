Woman injured in daylight shooting in Toronto's east end
CP24 Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
One woman has been injured following a daylight shooting in the city’s east end on Monday morning, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Eastmount and Cambridge avenues, near Danforth and Broadview avenues, shortly before 8:30 a.m.
In a tweet, police said a female victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound in the area. Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be in her 50s, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect has been described by police as a male with short, black hair who was wearing all black clothing and riding an e-bike.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 416-808-5500 or 416-808-2222.
