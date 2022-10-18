Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg

A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.

The event was held at the RBC Convention Centre and is sponsored by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, with proceeds going to Special Olympics Manitoba.

CTV News has been told the woman, who was a guest at the event, fell from a second-floor area to a first-floor level.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it responded at 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 24 to the convention centre for a medical emergency. It says a patient was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

According to Special Olympics Manitoba, the incident happened as the guest was leaving, following the afternoon's public tasting. In a statement, it says the Wine Festival takes every precaution to provide a safe and responsible environment for its patrons.

“We extend wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured individual,” the statement reads.

The Convention Centre also confirmed a guest attending the public tastings was injured in a fall and said she was attended to immediately.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said it is aware of the incident, and extends heartfelt wishes to the individual during their recovery.

CTV News asked if any changes are contemplated for next year’s event as a result of the incident.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said it is not the host or licensee of the event, and does not represent individual suppliers who had booths at the festival.

The convention centre said it and the Wine Festival will meet in advance of next year’s event to discuss this further as it always does annually.