Woman injured in Ottawa house fire

A woman in her 30s was treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning house fire in southeast Ottawa.

The fire at the home on Russell Road near Tupper Avenue and Southvale Crescent happened Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to the end-unit row house just after 6:20 a.m.

Paramedics said the woman was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but was not taken to hospital. The woman was a neighbour who broke a window at the back of the home to call out and see if anyone was inside.

Fire officials said victim assistance was required for two people.

Fire crews had the fire under control just before 7:10 a.m., and prevented it from spreading to the adjoining townhouse.

@OttFire Fire crews are still on scene in the 2000 block of Russell Rd off of Tupper Ave & Southvale Cres for a structure fire. The fire was declared under control at 07:09. No reported injuries at this point. #OttNews @Ottawa_Traffic @OttawaPolice



⛔️ Please Avoid the area ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/v7LWEdkfo5