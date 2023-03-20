Woman injured in targeted stabbing in New Westminster, suspect at large: police

A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in New Westminster Sunday night, and police are urging any witnesses to come forward immediately while the suspect is at large.

In a statement issued Monday morning, the New Westminster Police Department said officers rushed downtown around 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a stabbing on Alexander Street and found the victim with several stab wounds.

“At this time, investigators believe this was targeted,” NWPD spokesperson Hailey Finnigan wrote in an email to CTV News.

Police say the woman, who is in her 40s, received medical care at the scene before being transported to hospital “in serious but stable condition.”

After searching the area, officers weren’t able to locate any suspects, but police say they have been interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for security video.

“We take this kind of incident extremely seriously and we are conducting a very thorough investigation to ensure this suspect is identified and held accountable,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver wrote in the statement.

“I would urge members of the public who saw anything suspicious or witnessed the incident to come forward and report information to us immediately,” he continued.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is being asked to contact the Major Crime Unit—which is leading the investigation—at 604-529-2430 or mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.