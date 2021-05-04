Woman injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are at the scene of a crash Tuesday morning that sent one woman to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at Acadia Drive and 8th Street East, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Members of the SPS collision analyst unit are investigating.

The north and southbound lanes on Acadia Drive are closed; the westbound lanes of Eighth Street East have also been fully closed and eastbound traffic on Eighth Street East is heavily restricted.

Police ask members of the public to avoid travel through the area.