Woman injured in west Saint John shooting, three suspects arrested

Police say a woman is in hospital following a shooting in west Saint John, N.B., early Friday morning and three suspects have been arrested.

The Saint John Police Force responded to the parking lot of a business in the north end of the city around 3 a.m.

Police say they found a 20-year-old woman at the scene with injuries from a shooting they believe happened in the 200 block of Watson Street West.

The woman was taken to hospital.

Police have not said the extent of her injuries or how she got to the north end.

Officers then found a suspect’s vehicle driving on Main Street North, according to news release.

Police say the driver did not stop for them and a pursuit began before it ended on Old Black River Road.

A 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested and remain in custody.

Police believe at least one suspect fled into a wooded area.

The Saint John Police Force tweeted at 6 a.m. asking people to avoid the area.

Police say officers established a perimeter and began to search the area with help from canine and tactical teams.

A 34-year-old man was later arrested at a home in the area.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and those involved know each other. They say two of the suspects were scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

There was a police presence in the area of Old Black River Road until about 1 p.m.

The Saint John Police Force’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.