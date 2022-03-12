Woman injured, man arrested after serious assault in Surrey
Heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers descended on a Surrey neighbourhood Friday afternoon in response to a stabbing.
Surrey RCMP told CTV News officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 111 Avenue and 129A Street around 1:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a female victim with stab wounds inside one of the units in a multi-unit building.
The male suspect fled to another unit and barricaded himself inside, according to RCMP.
Residents were evacuated and the ERT was called in. Video from the scene shows officers wearing camouflage, helmets and gas masks escorting a shirtless man in sweatpants away from the building. In the video, he appears to have blood stains on his head and pants.
Police said the suspect remained in custody Friday evening and charges would be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
