Woman is safe, not victim of abduction: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has provided on an update to an incident last month that caused Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) to hold a news conference expressing concern.
On July 22, MKO said three residents from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation allegedly witnessed a woman being abducted in Winnipeg that morning.
MKO said a gun was pulled on the three residents when they tried to stop it from happening.
At the time, police confirmed officers were called to a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue that same morning.
But on Wednesday, police said the woman in the vehicle was safely accounted for and it had been determined she was not the victim of an abduction.
Police added there were "unrelated arrests" made at the same time of the incident being reported.
Police are continuing to investigate and said no further information is being shared at this time.
