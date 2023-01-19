Woman kidnapped after answering online ad, Medicine Hat, Alta., man arrested

Authorities in Medicine Hat, Alta., say a 65-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping after they say a woman was victimized after answering a help wanted ad on social media.

Medicine Hat police were contacted on Jan. 14 by a woman who said she had been kidnapped and held against her will.

The victim told them she had answered an online ad for housekeeping and had arranged to be picked up.

Once she had gotten into the suspect's vehicle, police say she was confined and driven to a secluded area.

"The woman was able to exit the vehicle she was travelling in with the accused as it slowed, on Saamis Drive (old Redcliff Highway) near 23rd Street N.W., before calling 911," police said in statement.

Officers responded to the scene and located the woman in the area, who was able to provide information about the suspect and his vehicle.

He was arrested a short time later, police say.

Lester Landry, 65, of Medicine Hat, is charged with one count of kidnapping.

He was released from custody on a condition to not contact the victim in any way.

Landry is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat provincial court on Feb. 28.