Woman killed after being hit by SUV on Jasper Avenue: EPS

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by an SUV on Jasper Avenue Tuesday.

EPS responded to the crash near Jasper Avenue and 102 Street around 4:50 p.m.

A 77-year-old woman was walking south on the east side of 102 Street and crossing Jasper Avenue when she was hit by a Ford Escape, according to EPS. She was crossing at a marked crosswalk.

The 38-year-old man driving the SUV was also driving south and was turning east on to Jasper Avenue when the woman was hit, according to police.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she died, according to EPS.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, according to the Major Collisions Unit.

“No charges have been laid, at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing,” said EPS in a news release.

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.