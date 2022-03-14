Woman killed after boulder fell on her Jeep on B.C. highway remembered as 'exceptional human being'
A woman who died after a boulder fell on her Jeep while she was travelling on a B.C. highway is being remembered in an obituary as an "exceptional human being, respected and loved by everyone she knew.”
The recently posted obituary said Laura Tennant was in the Jeep with her family when the boulder came crashing down near Golden, B.C. Tennant was taken to Kelowna General Hospital, where she died from her injuries on March 5.
Local RCMP previously announced the accident happened on the afternoon of March 4 in Kicking Horse Canyon, and that one person was hospitalized in critical condition. The highway was closed for about two hours while emergency crews cleared the area.
In the obituary, Tennant is described as a beloved wife and parent who called Cochrane, Alta., home.
"She was an avid outdoorswoman, a calming presence and always up for a laugh," it says.
"We are indebted to the many Good Samaritans, first responders, emergency room professionals, doctors, nurses and volunteers who so courageously and graciously came to our aid. You are heroes one and all!"
