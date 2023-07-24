Woman killed, another injured in downtown Calgary assault
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police are investigating a deadly assault in the downtown west end.
The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue S.W.
Police arrived to find two women with injuries.
Both women were transported to hospital, one with minor injuries and the other in critical condition.
The victim in critical condition died a short time later. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday
Investigators took one man into custody from the scene and say it's believed he was "associated" with the victims.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers
