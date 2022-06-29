iHeartRadio

Woman killed at Ponoka Stampede identified as Alicia McKendrick

Alicia McKendrick (Source: McKendrick Stable)

The woman who died during a practice at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday has been identified by friends as Alicia McKendrick.

The 30-year-old was thrown from her horse and trampled by other horses.

McKendrick is being remembered for her love of horses, and being a role model to young riders.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating McKendrick’s death. 

