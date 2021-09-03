Woman killed following ATV rollover: RCMP

A 33-year-old woman from the Sagkeeng First Nation has died following an ATV rollover on Wednesday.

Powerview RCMP were called to the rollover, which occurred on Highway 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Mounties said the woman was travelling west on the highway when she lost control of the ATV and rolled.

She was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

RCMP said the woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation continues.