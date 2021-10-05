Woman killed following crash following flight from traffic stop, suspect in custody: Winnipeg police

A woman has died after her car was struck by a driver allegedly fleeing from police from a traffic stop on Monday.

The incident will now be investigated by Manitoba’s police watchdog.

At noon on Monday, Winnipeg police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving east on Provencher Boulevard.

Police said the driver sped off from the traffic stop at a high speed. The driver eventually lost control and the vehicle mounted a concrete median and hit a vehicle travelling west.

The driver of the other vehicle, an adult woman, died from her injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

The suspect left his vehicle following the crash and tried to run away, but he was taken into police custody.

James Joseph Wieler, 31, was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired, flight while being pursued by a peace officer, and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

Wieler was detained in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been informed and will take responsibility for the investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.