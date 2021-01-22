A woman is dead after a three vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., Maidstone RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 17, south of Lloydminster, near the community of Lone Rock.

The crash involved two southbound vans and a northbound semi tractor-trailer unit, RCMP said in a news release.

The 64-year-old driver of the first van was transported to hospital where she later died, RCMP said.

The drivers of the semi and the second van reported no injuries according to police.

An RCMP collision reconstruction unit from Prince Albert is assisting the Maidstone detachment in its investigation.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor and the roadway is open.