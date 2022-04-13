Woman killed in Brampton collision

A woman is dead after two vehicles collided in Brampton Wednesday night.

Peel police said the crash happened just before 8:20 p.m. at McVean and Countryside drives.

When police and paramedics arrived, they located several people injured, including one person without vital signs.

Const. Mandeep Khatra said a woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died of her injuries.

One of the drivers was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Khatra said the two victims were occupants of the same car. He added that a total of five people were in the two vehicles involved.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

"The investigation is ongoing. We're trying to determine exactly what transpired," Khatra said.