Woman killed in Brampton crash: Peel police

One woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton this afternoon, Peel police confirm.

The collision happened in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East at around 4 p.m.

Police confirm one woman has been pronounced dead at the scene and it is unclear if any other injuries have been reported.

The westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue are blocked as well as the southbound lanes of Kennedy Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.