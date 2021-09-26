Victim killed in crash between car and train in Severn Twp. identified

Provincial police say the woman who died after her car was hit by a train in Severn Township on Sunday afternoon was a resident in the area.

The deadly collision happened at the rail crossing just east of the Irish Line on Upper Big Chute Road shortly after 2 p.m.

Police say the crossing does not have safety arms or barriers, rather its marked with a red and white 'X' and red flashing lights.

The area was closed for the remainder of the day while investigators examined the train and the vehicle.

Police say the signal control box was also damaged during the collision and had to be repaired.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Barbara Kitchen.