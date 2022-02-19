Woman killed in crash in Haldimand County: OPP
A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Haldimand County on Friday.
Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to the collision on Hutchinson Road around 12:18 p.m.
A 66-year-old woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Hutchinson Road was closed for several hours while crews and investigators remained on scene.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or could have dash camera footage with dash camera footage or may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
