Woman killed in fatal hit and run in Saskatoon
A woman was left dead after a hit and run accident Monday night.
According to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) a call cam in at 9:15 p.m. reporting a hit and run accident where someone had been injured.
Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the 3200 block of 33rd Street where they found a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Despite life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.
The SPS collision analyst unit is investigating and anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact police.