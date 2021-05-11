iHeartRadio

Woman killed in fatal hit and run in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police investigate an apparent hit and run on the 3200 block of 33rd Street on May 10, 2021. (Ryan Fletcher/CTV Saskatoon)

A woman was left dead after a hit and run accident Monday night.

According to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) a call cam in at 9:15 p.m. reporting a hit and run accident where someone had been injured.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the 3200 block of 33rd Street where they found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.

The SPS collision analyst unit is investigating and anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact police.