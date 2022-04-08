Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end

It was a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-story, multi-unit residential building around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview.

Sudbury CTV News reporter Alana Everson learned one person was in the basement when they heard a CO and fire alarm on the main floor. They were able to get out of the building and call for help.

"Upon extinguishing the fire and clearing the building, firefighters located an unconscious person inside one of the residential units," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

Everson said first responders performed life-saving measures once the person was removed from the building before being transported to hospital by ambulance.

Oshell confirmed the individual was a woman.

She was pronounced deceased in hospital, police said.

"At this time, police are attempting to locate the next of kin, so no further information related to the person’s identity will be provided and the cause of death is unknown at this time," police added.

An autopsy will be conducted by the coroner's office to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but is being investigated by detectives from the major crime section of Greater Sudbury's Criminal Investigation Division and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office.

Oshell said the fire is not being considered suspicious.

Police will remain at the scene and officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood for information and surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers.

Fire officials confirmed the building had working smoke and CO2 alarms and say when it comes to those two things, seconds count.

"It's just really important to have it working so that it can give you that early warning," said Phil Doiron, the chief fire prevention officer for Greater Sudbury Fire Services.

He said it is important to test the alarms regularly, either weekly or monthly, and remember to change the batteries.

With files from Alana Everson, videojournalist for CTV News Sudbury.