Woman killed in Fort McMurray fire
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
Mounties in northern Alberta offered condolences Tuesday to the family and friends of a 34-year-old woman who died in a fire last weekend.
Emergency crews were called to a residence in the Gregoire area around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Another person in the building was able to escape the blaze without injury.
The woman's name was not released nor was the cause of the fire.
Police and firefighters continued to investigate but said the fire was not suspicious.
