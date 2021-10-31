Woman killed in hit-and-run at major East Vancouver intersection

A woman has died after a car hit her at a major intersection in East Vancouver.

The 66-year-old was walking near East Broadway and Commercial Drive around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday night when a car hit her, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Sgt. Steve Addison.

The silver Acura TL then fled east without stopping, say police, but an arrest was later made.

Tragically, the woman died in hospital.

The major intersection is a pedestrian and public transit hub with a plaza on one corner. It’s the end-of-the-line for the city’s notoriously busy bus route, the 99 B-Line, and home to Commercial Drive SkyTrain station that serves both the Expo Line and the Millennium Line.

“Investigators later located the suspected hit-and-run vehicle near Clark Drive and Powell Street, and arrested a 30-year-old man from Surrey,” Addison said in the statement.

“Speed and alcohol are potential factors,” he continued.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the silver 2005 Acura TL around the time of the collision, is asked to call the police department’s collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.