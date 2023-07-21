Woman killed in Calgary hit-and-run, driver of Dodge Caravan sought by police

Calgary police are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in the northeast community of Horizon on Friday.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of 34 Street N.E. just before 1:30 a.m.

A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Friday they believe the victim was walking north when she was hit by a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark-coloured 2008 to 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, did not remain at the scene.

Instead, it's believed it travelled northbound toward 39 Street N.E. and originally turned east, before turning around and travelling west.

Police say the vehicle would have noticeable front-end damage as a result of the collision.

Sgt. Colin Foster of the Calgary Police Service's collision reconstruction unit said the victim's injuries were "very significant."

He said the collision occurred outside an emergency communications centre, so a number of CPS officers heard the crash and looked outside to see the vehicle driving away.

�� NEED TO IDENTIFY ��



We are asking for the public's help to locate a vehicle of interest believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian this morning in the northeast community of Horizon.



Information?

☎️ CPS: 403-266-1234…

In addition, Foster says the area is full of businesses with CCTV security video, including one that is "exceptionally good" quality.

"If you are the driver in this crash, please come forward – we will find you otherwise," Foster said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.