Woman killed in Hwy 400 crash in Georgian Bay

A woman is dead after a collision along northbound Highway 400, north of Port Severn in Georgian Bay.

OPP say a car crashed into a rockface at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 km south of Crooked Bay Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken to hospital though the extent of his injuries is not clear.

OPP are asking drivers to avoid the northbound 400 past Highway 12 as they investigate. Road restrictions are expected to remain in place until 11 p.m.