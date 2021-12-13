Woman killed in rollover crash southwest of Edmonton

A 27-year-old woman is dead after a crash southwest of Edmonton on Sunday, Breton RCMP said.

Mounties responded to the single-vehicle crash on Township Road 470 near Highway 22 at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was headed east on Township Road 470 when it left the road and rolled.

The woman from Wetaskiwin County died on scene, RCMP said.

The crash is under investigation.