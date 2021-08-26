Woman killed in rollover near Lloydminster, Sask.
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover outside of Lloydminster.
Maidstone and Lloydminster RCMP responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from police.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 303 and involved a truck carrying four people.
A woman passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Three men, including the driver, were transported to hospital with injuries.
Lloydminster EMS and the Legacy Fire Department also responded to the incident.
The crash is under investigation by an RCMP collision reconstructionist.
