Woman in critical condition after southeast Calgary hit-and-run
A 27-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing at a southeast intersection Thursday night.
Police confirm the woman suffered severe life-threatening head injuries when she was struck at the intersection of 17th Avenue and 44th Street S.E. at around 8 p.m.
The injured pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
The driver who hit the woman fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.
Police are searching for the suspect vehicle, believed to be a dark-coloured sedan that may have front-end damage, that was last seen travelling westbound on 17th Avenue.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
