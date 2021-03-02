A three-vehicle collision in Dufferin County Monday afternoon claimed the life of one woman and sent another person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Provincial police report the collision happened during a "band of weather that brought treacherous road conditions" along County Road 109 west of Grand Valley.

Police said there were whiteouts and zero visibility at the time of the crash that involved a tanker truck, minivan and an SUV.

Chelsey Kamphuis, 29, of Arthur, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tanker truck driver was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police are investigating the deadly collision and ask anyone who ssaw it to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.