Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near Moosomin

RCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the scene west of Moosomin around 1:40 a.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Initial investigation determined the collision happened along the eastbound lanes.

RCMP said the woman was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two men who were in the semi did not report any injuries to police, RCMP said.

The woman’s name and age were not released by RCMP.

RCMP said the woman’s family has been notified.