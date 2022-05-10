Woman killed in Val-des-Monts, Que. crash

Police say a 39-year-old woman died in a late night crash in Val-des-Monts, Que.

MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police said the crash happened on route du Carrefour near rue Mitchell at around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

The woman apparently lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a wall, police said in a news release. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

The road was closed overnight but it has since reopened.

The woman’s identity was not released.