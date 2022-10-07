Woman killed in Winnipeg crash to be honoured at MacEwan University hockey game

A 24-year-old Winnipeg woman who was killed earlier this year in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver will be honoured at Friday’s home opener for the MacEwan University women’s hockey team in Edmonton.

Jordyn Reimer died in May 2022 when the driver of a pickup truck crashed into her vehicle in a residential neighbourhood in Transcona.

Jordyn was a graduate of Transcona Collegiate and MacEwan University, where she was a player for the MacEwan Griffins women’s hockey team.

On Thursday, MacEwan University announced that Jordyn’s family will be at the Griffins home opener on Friday, where a copy of the banner that hangs in the rafters will be presented to the family. The banner features Jordyn’s name and #9.

Chris Leeming, interim head coach, said they want every single Griffin, from now and into the future, to know exactly who Jordyn was, what she brought to the team and the impact she had.

"We want to honour her. We're playing for her on Friday. It's bigger than us as individuals. We're playing for something bigger than ourselves,” he said in a news release.

Amanda Murray, Jordyn’s friend and teammate, said Friday’s game will be emotional.

"We are playing for her. I know it will be a little hard at first, but it will be nice to be surrounded by everyone at least,” she said.

Jordyn’s sister Nikki Reimer, who played on the Griffins with Jordyn, will be in attendance at Friday's game, along with her parents Doug and Karen and sisters Alex and Andrea.

Nikki said it’s difficult to come to terms with the fact that Jordyn won’t be there on Friday, but it’s special to see the program honour Jordyn and share her impact.

"I know Jordyn's time at MacEwan was so special to her. It meant the world to her. She loved her time there,” she said.

“She loved the friends and connections she made. It's just special to see the program and the coaches and the girls reciprocate how much Jordyn meant to them as well."

Nikki said it’s impossible to describe in just a few words what Jordyn meant to her.

"She was my best friend. All my sisters, we like to say we're each other's soulmates,” she said.

"She still means the absolute world to me, and she always will."

Tyler Scott Goodman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death in connection with the crash that killed Jordyn. These charges have not been proven in court.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.