Woman killed, man injured in early morning Evergreen shooting

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Thursday that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. at around 8:20 a.m.

Police say officers found a man and woman injured in a parked car, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson with EMS says one of the victims, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the second victim, a man in his 30s, to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

A dark brown Bentley could be seen parked in the driveway of the home, which sits near the corner of a cul-de-sac.

Neighbour Edgar Gallardo says the vehicle had caught his eye before.

"It’s always been a very quiet neighbourhood, but to hear that a woman was shot dead right there and to see the police cars is quite surprising," Gallardo said.

Another neighbour, Natalia Gomez, says she woke up to the sound of police sirens and several emergency vehicles outside her door.

“It’s shocking. I always feel safe in my neighbourhood but now I’m like 'oh, there’s stuff going on behind the scenes that I don’t know about clearly,'" she said.

Natalia’s father Diego adds that he never expected anything like this to happen so close to the home they’ve lived in for nearly 20 years.

"It’s very sad because these communities are very quiet," he said.

"Nobody wants to see any kind of violence in this neighbourhood, and all of my neighbours over here are probably concerned."

The incident marks the 92nd shooting in Calgary so far this year, inching closer to last year’s total of 96.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.